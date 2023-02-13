Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Like a Barbiecore Dream While Modeling Her Hot Pink Lingerie Line

Though Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave up her “Victoria’s Secret Angel” title a while ago, her latest social media photos show she continues to be nothing short of ethereal and angelic.

In the Instagram post, Huntington-Whiteley is seen posing in a bright pink lingerie set, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Giving major Barbiecore vibes, she proves she knows exactly how nail the celebrity-loved trend!

“A lingerie love story for Valentine’s Day 💌,” she wrote in the caption, tagging her My Rosie Lingerie collection at Marks & Spencer. (Shop the exact same set HERE and find other Barbiecore goodies HERE.)

This isn’t the first time the model has used her platform to showcase ethereal, romantic looks. Back in December, the mom of two turned heads with two showstopping mirror selfies of her rocking a fuzzy black sweater, black underwear and ornate tights. Such a stunner!

The mother-of-two has been open about how her style has evolved since becoming a parent, explaining that there’s “less time to play around,” during an interview with ELLE last year. How does she tackle that new challenge?

“I think I’ve just found that having less time means I’m less experimental with the clothes I wear, and more consistent instead…so I’m veering towards pieces that are more minimal and things that I know will always work: great trousers, tailoring, bodysuits, T-shirts, shirts and some menswear too,” Huntington-Whiteley explained. “And then I’ll dress them up with some fun accessories.”

