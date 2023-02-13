Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Edgy Fashion With This Daring Leather & Lace Ensemble for NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is a New York Fashion Week regular. She usually opts for a chic hipster vibe and this season, she did not disappoint after she showed up at the Proenza Schouler show on Feb. 11 in an edgy black lace ensemble that impressed the fashion elite.

The 23-year-old model wore a black-lace collared blouse buttoned at the top as it peeped open at the bottom to show off her toned abs. The schoolgirl black leather skirt felt like it gave a nod to Britney Spears’ “… Baby One More Time” era with a modern twist. Emhoff elevated the look with black knee socks and platform heels and accessorized her outfit with black-rimmed glasses and a white handbag with gold trim.

Ella Emhoff attends the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week at Chelsea Factory on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.

Emhoff became one of the breakout stars at Joe Biden’s inauguration after her quirky fashion was a standout. She was a student at Parson’s School of Design, so the fashion industry took notice. Her lawyer dad, and Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff had different ideas for her career initially. “My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?’ and I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening,’ ” Ella told Vanity Fair in 2021. “‘I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'” We love a woman with confidence and vision!

Floerns Black Lace Blouse $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

With law school permanently on hold and her fashion career blossoming, it sounds like dad has nothing to worry about. Emhoff is living her dream and showing the world her smart and sophisticated looks.

Before you go, click here to see Ella Emhoff’s best edgy fashion photos over the years.