Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Having a Surprisingly Negative Reaction to Rumors He’s Dating a 19-Year-Old Model

A lot has been written about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life and his apparent love for models under the age of 27. And now, it sounds like the constant scrutiny is starting to get the best of the 48-year-old actor. Ever since the media assumed he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani after being seen at a party together in late January, he’s been rather sensitive about the topic.

Sources are telling In Touch that Polani “wasn’t a hookup, just a friend,” but DiCaprio’s “27 reputation” is reportedly making him “so upset.” It sounds like the Oscar winner is concerned that news about his dating life is eclipsing his Hollywood career. “He was venting,” the insider noted. “He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone.”

This isn't the best look for Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/JWkBnBq9uF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 10, 2023

The paparazzi have been on his tail ever since he split with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone last summer. He followed up his breakup with a short fling with Gigi Hadid, who seemed to lose interest in DiCaprio after she reportedly felt like “his routine [was] too much for her” as a mom to daughter Khai, 2 — his love for the nightlife felt chaotic at times.

When his relationship with Hadid seemed to fall by the wayside, Victoria Llamas entered the picture. She didn’t last very long either because her dad, Lorenzo Llamas, blabbed to the press — and that’s a big no-no for the notoriously private actor. For now, let’s just say DiCaprio is very single and doesn’t want to be linked to anyone. In fact, it sounds like he wants everyone to stop talking about his dating life altogether.

Before you go, click here to see famous men who routinely date women half their age.