This Resurfaced Clip of Meghan Markle’s Final Curtsy to the Queen Is Going Viral for a Heartwarming Reason

Ever since the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released, there’s been a lot of scrutiny around Meghan Markle and curtsying to Queen Elizabeth II. Some critics thought the Duchess of Sussex was mocking the royal tradition, but a new clip of her final curtsy to the Queen proves that certainly wasn’t the case.

The moving TikTok video even calls it right out with the text on the screen: “The Duchess of Sussex performed the highest act of deference to her Queen.” (See the video HERE.) The clips shows sweet snapshots of the two laughing, smiling, and genuinely enjoying each other’s company — yes, the Queen adored Meghan very much.

The photos then shift to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral where Meghan sheds a tear down her face with a solemn look on her face. When it is her turn to curtsey, the Duchess of Sussex looks down, slightly bows her head, and gives a deep curtsy that is filled with emotion — she knows this is the final one.

It likely was much different than the very first curtsy she gave the Queen during an impromptu visit while dating Prince Harry. “I remember in the car driving up, and he [Harry] said, ‘You know how to curtsy right?’ […] And I just thought it was a joke,” she said in the Netflix docuseries. Her dramatic recreation of the event was awkward as Harry skeptically looked on, but that’s exactly how she was feeling in the moment. Meghan was an American being dropped into the formalities of the royal family on the fly — we get it, it’s not natural to anyone outside of the palace. However, at the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death, she understood the importance of that moment and how much Harry’s grandmother meant to her and the world. The kinship and love between and Elizabeth and Meghan was undeniable.

