We Just Got a Super Rare Glimpse of Paul Rudd’s Son at the Super Bowl & They’re Legitimately Twins

Though we know some celebrity children pretty well by now, like Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber or Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann‘s daughter Maude Apatow, others have managed to stay quietly under the radar. During Sunday’s star-studded LVII Super Bowl, however, we got a rare glimpse of a celebrity child we haven’t heard much of at all: Paul Rudd‘s 17-year-old son Jack Sullivan Rudd.

The father-son pair, who were both fully decked out with Kansas City Chiefs apparel, cheered together in the stands and couldn’t hide their smiles after their team’s big win.

As they celebrated, the two were interviewed by Fox right on the field. Given their uncanny similarities, a clip of their interview has already gone viral on TikTok. “I can’t believe it, it was such a great game and it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible,” Paul said in the interview, before passing on the mic to his mini-me son Jack.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Getty Images for Roc Nation

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing,” he said, proving he absolutely has his dad’s sense of humor. “[For] putting in all the work so we could all just enjoy his greatness every week and I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this and I just can’t believe it’s a real person. I can’t explain it, I just can’t believe it’s a real person.”

In the comments of the clip, fans were shocked at how similar the two really are. “Not even just the sound of the voice,” one user commented. “Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same.”

"Jack is more like Paul Rudd than Paul is 😂," wrote another user. "The mannerisms, the voice, the swaying 😂," wrote another.

After this wholesome and hilarious appearance from the two together, we’re hoping we see more of Jack and Paul together in the future. After all, who doesn’t love a good dad-son twinning moment?

