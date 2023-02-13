Blue Ivy Made an Ultra-Rare Appearance at the Super Bowl With Jay-Z & We Can’t Get Over How Cool She Looks

Jay-Z is making today’s Super Bowl a family affair by bringing the ultimate plus one: his 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Right before the game, the father-daughter duo walked on the pitch in major style and posed for photos, Entertainment Tonight reported. According to some videos on Twitter, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper also went full papa bear mode as he snapped some pictures of Blue Ivy posing in the end zone. Talk about a picture-worthy moment!

During their sweet appearance, the two matched in similar black outfits. Jay-Z wore a black Rocnation hoodie with black sunglasses while Blue Ivy wore a Tupac printed t-shirt, a black open hoodie with black sunglasses and a matching baseball cap. Did someone say a fashion icon in the making?

(L-R) Lil Uzi Vert, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Getty Images for Roc Nation

Most recently, on Jan 21, Blue Ivy made another rare appearance during her mom Beyoncé‘s concert at the Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai. The Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo stood hand-in-hand and sang “Brown Skin Girl,” a song from Beyoncé’s 2020 musical film, Black is King.

Though we’re counting ourselves as lucky with two Blue Ivy appearances in such little time, we hope to see more of her soon!