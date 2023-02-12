Brittany Mahomes Proved Red Is Her Color With a Showstopping Cropped Look That’s the Ultimate Super Bowl Ensemble

Though all eyes will be on the players (and, let’s face it, halftime performer Rihanna) during today’s LVII Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes, the wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is making sure she’s TV-ready just in case.

Sharing her “game day routine” on her Instagram stories, Brittany let us into what it takes for her to get ready for such a big day. At first, wearing gray sweatpants, she showed her fans her bright red two-piece look that’s “cute and simple, and comfy.” Brittany also added that her heels were still “en route” because she’s a “horrible last-minute person.”

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

A few clips later, after her full glam is ready, she’s seen posing in the Chiefs’ red-inspired look with cream-colored heels and brown sunglasses. As for her glam, she wore her hair in long waves and kept the makeup bronzed and glowy.

“See y’all soon,” she wrote in one photo. “Don’t worry, the shoes made it.”

Brittany then shared she’s just like us and was taking white sneakers to wear after her feet hurt from heels. Fingers crossed the look makes it to the jumbotron!