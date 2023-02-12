Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Brittany Mahomes Proved Red Is Her Color With a Showstopping Cropped Look That’s the Ultimate Super Bowl Ensemble

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Brittany Matthews smiles on the sidelines prior to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Plus Icon
Brittany Mahomes David Eulitt/Getty Images.

Though all eyes will be on the players (and, let’s face it, halftime performer Rihanna) during today’s LVII Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes, the wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is making sure she’s TV-ready just in case.

Sharing her “game day routine” on her Instagram stories, Brittany let us into what it takes for her to get ready for such a big day. At first, wearing gray sweatpants, she showed her fans her bright red two-piece look that’s “cute and simple, and comfy.” Brittany also added that her heels were still “en route” because she’s a “horrible last-minute person.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

A few clips later, after her full glam is ready, she’s seen posing in the Chiefs’ red-inspired look with cream-colored heels and brown sunglasses. As for her glam, she wore her hair in long waves and kept the makeup bronzed and glowy.

“See y’all soon,” she wrote in one photo. “Don’t worry, the shoes made it.”

Brittany then shared she’s just like us and was taking white sneakers to wear after her feet hurt from heels. Fingers crossed the look makes it to the jumbotron!

Before you go, click here to all the times Brittany Mahomes showed the world she’s Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 fan:
Brittany Mahomes

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad