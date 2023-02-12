Irina Shayk Bares All in This Sensational & Spellbinding Campaign for Marc Jacobs 

Irina Shayk dared to bare in this new campaign, and everyone couldn’t help but have their jaws drop over the gorgeous photos.

On Feb 10, Shayk uploaded a showstopping photo from her newest photoshoot with Marc Jacobs to her Instagram, posting it with the caption, “Spring 2023 @marcjacobs by @tyronelebon . Styled by @alastairmckimm 🖤.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the photo, we see Shayk baring it all, showing off her glowing and sunkissed skin for everyone to marvel at. However, she’s not totally bare, because she has on some seriously high, white platform shoes and a Marc Jacobs Women’s bag called The Snapshot.

Shayk has never been afraid to bare, especially when it comes to a sensational ad for a brand she loves. Not only has she done it for Marc Jacobs, but if you scroll through her jaw-dropping Instagram, you see she’s done it for brands like SAVAGEXFENTY, Intimissimi, Alo Wellness, and more.

In a previous interview with W Magazine, Shayk talked about how confidence is so important to her, even more so than being seen as sexy. “We live in the 21st century and with everything that’s going on in the world, people always ask me what it means to be sexy, and sexy is not about wearing a push-up bra and red lipstick and high heels. Every women is sexy in her own way,” she said. “It’s something that comes from inside of you. You don’t have to go out there and show it—though if you want to go out there and show it, it’s totally fine.”

Related story Irina Shayk Was Seen Out With This Controversial A-Lister Amid Her Bradley Cooper Romance & Fans Have So Many Questions

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.

