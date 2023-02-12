Salma Hayek Was the Definition of Rocker-Chic in This Corseted Leather Dress at the BRIT Awards

Now it’s not out of the ordinary for Salma Hayek to make headlines with every red-carpet appearance she makes. But her latest one shows, she is the definition of a fashion chameleon.

On Feb 11, the Magic Mike: Last Dance star arrived at the O2 Arena for the 2023 BRIT Awards, and she truly made everyone’s jaws drop with her look. While we’ve seen Hayek rock a variety of styles, especially the more daring ones over the past year, this new look may be one of our favorites. Hayek unleashed her inner biker babe on the red carpet, and in case you missed it, we have photos you can see below:

As you can see, Hayek truly embraced the edgy, rocker-chic trend, upping the ante for more who want to show up in this style on the red carpet. She stepped out in a corseted, leather-skirted Alexander McQueen gown, which she paired with platform combat boots from YSL, matching black tights, and sparkling statement jewelry.

As for her hair and makeup, she dazzled with a vibrant purple and black cat-eye look, which she complimented with a pink blush and cool-toned lipstick. And she brought back her iconic curls to top off the fan-favorite look!

Truly, she was one of the best-dressed of the night, and was definitely at the top for head-turning looks. But seriously, wherever Hayek goes, whether it’s a charity gala or a saucy premiere, she always knows how to rock the showstopping outfit that perfectly matches the occasion.

In a previous interview with Vogue India in 2021, Hayek talked about how she used her insecurities to work with her, making her fashion and confidence bloom over time. “Make the things that should work against you work for you. As a woman, this is a virtue that we have to learn,” she quipped.

