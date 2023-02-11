Insiders Say the Royal Family Will Only Be Willing to Discuss One Topic If Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

As of right now, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be going to King Charles III’s long-awaited coronation in the spring; however, as many would expect, the Royal family is keeping a close guard. As Charles is ready to send out the invitations, it seems the family has confided in friends that they’re not too keen to talk to the couple.

A friend and insider said to the DailyMail that the only thing the family will want to talk about with the Sussexes is, basically, the weather. “Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” they said. “And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.”

So small talk may be the only thing on the conversational docket with the family reunion, specifically if the Sussexes are in the room. However, the reunions may be even briefer than normal since it seems Harry and Meghan would only be spectators and not an official part of any of the royal ceremonies.

The source continued, saying, “Harry revealed details of private conversations, so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes, and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.”

So now, the ball really is in Harry and Meghan’s court, and they’ll be the ones to decide if they make a UK trip or not.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

