Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Unleashed Her Inner Snow Bunny in a Sparkly Gray Lingerie Set 

We may be deep in the winter months, feeling the cold every time we go outside. However, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky isn’t letting the snow stop her from showing off her confident spirit.

On Feb 10, Paulina shared a series of sensational lingerie photos to her Instagram with the simple caption, “❄️.”

In the first photo, we see Paulina looking like a bronzed goddess as she stands in a gray bra and thong duo in the snowy area, giving the camera her smolder. While she seems quite cold with only the gray set and matching socks, she’s keeping herself cozy with a fuzzy white jacket and pull-on boots. The cold truly never bothered her anyway.

Then, we get another gorgeous snapshot of her smiling for the camera, as she shows off her toned back, glowing skin, and long highlighted hair. If your breath wasn’t taken away right then and there, you’re a liar.

Now, we’re not the only ones going gaga over these photos, because none other than legendary fashion designer Vera Wang commented under the post, “Seriously…MARRIAGE SUITS YOU! Hi to the family! 🙏😌👍” Fans also commented things like, “Wowza😍” and “Absolutely beautiful.”

While the model, actress, and mama is known for so doing many things throughout her life, she’s also beloved for being a confident goddess. However, she’s opened up about her struggles with imposter syndrome in the past, saying in a previous interview with Complex, “The only reason people are paying attention to that is because of my father,” she said. “I don’t think they’d care if I was anybody else.”

She added, “The rumor that my dad made me shut down my Twitter account is completely false. I want people to see that I’m intelligent. I’m not a bimbo.”

