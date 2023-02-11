Jennifer Tilly Channels Her Inner Glamorous Enchantress in These Gothic & Spellbinding LBDs

Now, we already know Jennifer Tilly can rock any look she chooses, but something about her darker looks just hits differently.

On Feb 9, the Bride of Chucky star (and forever our beloved gothic Queen) shared a series of photos from her latest, opulent outing (which she, of course, went to in style!) She posted the photos to her Instagram with the caption, “When we were in #Paris we checked out the beautiful bijoux of @sylvie_corbelin_paris 💍 #jewelry.”

In the first photo, we see Tilly stunning in an all-black look of a threaded LBD and matching black hat, along with dark, smokey makeup featuring nude lipstick. Throughout the post, we see her trying on a variety of shining, opulent rings from fine jewelry designer Sylvie Corbelin (along with multiple snapshots of the two smiling and Tilly rocking a colorful, dazzling LBD!)

Next, we see the Oscar-nominated actress’s sensational selfie of her modeling the mystical amethyst ring, showing off her iconic smolder, dark fashion, and dazzling manicure we need to recreate ASAP!

From her acting roles to her fashion, Tilly is the definition of versatile because, let’s face it, there’s so much to her!

She previously told Looper about what the world would be like if there were multiple of her in the world. “Well, I think it would be a better, kinder, more beautiful world. But I wish that I had a lot, because there’s one part of me that wants to stay at home with my boyfriend and stare at the fireplace, and bake chocolate chip cookies,” she said. “There’s one part of me that wants to be the really serious Broadway actress, and be on the London stage, and be celebrated. Being a theater actress takes a lot of time. And then there’s one person that just wants to like romp around and make Chucky movies, and go on talk shows wearing a Tiffany outfit. That’s the Party Jennifer.”

She ended by saying there’s another Jennifer: the fashionista one, saying, “Then there’s the Fashionista Jennifer that likes to go to fashion shows. There’d probably be about eight of us, I guess.”

