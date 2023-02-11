Paulina Porizkova Empowers Us to Love Our Bodies in a Sensational Video of Her in a Showstopping Red Bikini

Paulina Porizkova is starting off our weekend on an empowering note, and we’re truly feeling it. On Feb 9, she shared a compilation video of herself on the beach, but like all of her previous bikini posts, this one comes with a message.

She started the post by saying, “My words here are from a book of essays [from] ‘On Living’ by @kerryeganwriter. Kerry is a Harvard-educated former chaplain. In this book of essays, both heartwarming and devastating, she here talks about the regrets of people on their deathbeds.”

Porizkova put in the first excerpt, quoting, “‘There are many regrets and unfulfilled wishes that patients have shared with me in the months or weeks before they die. But the time wasted spent hating their bodies, ashamed, abusing it or letting it be abused— the years, decades, or, in some cases, while lives that people spent not appreciating their body until they were so close to leaving it—are some of the saddest.’”

“Too often, it’s only as people realize that they will lose their bodies that they finally appreciate how truly wonderful the body is,” she quoted again, adding another. “So they talk about their favorite memories of their bodies. The feel of the water the first time they went skinny dipping. The smell of their babies heads. The breeze on their skin that time they made love outside. And dancing.”

She ended the post with an incredibly powerful quote saying, “If only I had known, I would have danced more.”

Now, you may be wondering why she posted these quotes, but her own two cents explain it all: “So, dance. And taste and smell and feel. And love the body, your body, that makes it all possible. @kerryeganwriter #onliving #betweenjloandbettywhite #loveyourbody#celebratetheskinyourein All photos by @martiinaforman.”

Throughout the compilation video, we get multiple radiant photos of the No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful author. While rocking a tiny red bikini, Porizkova is having so much fun in the sun, dancing and twirling around the beach as she shows off her toned frame and sunkissed skin.

From the empowering quotes to the sensational, fun-loving bikini photos, these are just a few of the reasons why we love Porizkova, and always look to her for those words of wisdom we need on our off days.

Also, if you’ve been noticing that hashtag “#betweenjloandbettywhite” under all of the supermodel’s posts, there’s a story behind it. In a 2020 interview with CBS This Morning per Closer Weekly, Porizkova talked about aging in the public eye, saying, “We have, like, a weird period between, you’re [Jennifer Lopez] looking fabulous and then Betty White. And there’s kind of like a dead zone between the two. So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone!”

