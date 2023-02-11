Reese Witherspoon’s February Book Club Pick Is a ‘Beautifully Told’ Novel That Left Her ‘Completely Surprised’ & It’s $19 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when we thought our TBR list couldn’t get any longer, Reese Witherspoon dropped her February 2023 book club pick. The actress and producer took to Instagram just a few days ago to share her selection for the month, and made the plot of this novel sound so good, we just had to track it down. Not only has Witherspoon’s latest pick become no. 1 on Amazon’s new release charts, it can easily be yours for just $19.

Sadeqa Johnson’s novel The House of Eve sounds like the page-turner we’ve been waiting for this winter season. “Set in the 1950s, this unforgettable story follows Ruby who dreams of being the first in her family to attend college, but her first love may derail her plans,” the caption to Witherspoon’s Instagram announcement reads. “And Eleanor who marries into one of DC’s elite wealthy Black families but struggles to have a baby — the thing she wants most. Their lives collide in the most unexpected way… let me know when you find out how!!!”

We’re seriously intrigued by this book. And if the plot alone wasn’t enough to draw your attention, just listen to what Witherspoon herself had to say about the novel. “I was completely surprised by the ending,” the Your Place or Mine actress said. “It was just beautifully told and written by Sadeqa Johnson.”

Witherspoon has never steered us in the wrong direction when it comes to her book club picks. She always finds a thrilling new story to enlighten readers and capture their imaginations. Regardless of where you are on your TBR list, The House of Eve sounds like a must-have addition. Luckily, you can buy the novel on Amazon right now for just $19! So don’t wait — get your copy of Johnson’s stunning page-turner and start reading.

