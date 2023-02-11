Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Gorgeous Curves in a Blue Lingerie Set for Her Newest Intimissimi Photoshoot 

Jennifer Lopez has done it again: nearly broke the internet with a new lingerie photoshoot.

On Feb 10, Lopez set out to break the internet once again with some seriously gorgeous lingerie photos onto her Instagram. The Marry Me star uploaded the compilation video of all the photos from the photoshoot with the caption, “Amore 💙💙 #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away … @IntimissimiOfficial #SneakPeek.”

In the first photo, we see Lopez looking like a sunkissed goddess as she rocks the light blue, laced Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra that perfectly hugs her curves, followed by a snapshot of her showing off her iconic smolder to the camera. Then, we get one more snapshot of her, this time a more full-body one where you see her rocking a white silk robe and see the strings of the Intimissimi Steal the Show ‘80s Style Hipster Brazilian panties.

Seriously, Lopez looks so stunning, and took nearly everyone’s breath away with this new photoshoot.

Now, this isn’t the first time she’s modeled for the Intimissimi brand since she became its new face for it back in Sept 2022. (Remember the sensational black lingerie photoshoot?!) So this isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last time she turns heads with a new photoshoot with this gorgeous brand.

As many fans know, the JLO Beauty founder is all about showing the world your true self inside and out, and embracing every curve. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

