Elizabeth Hurley Is Glowing Head-to-Toe While Modeling Her Swimwear Line’s Tiny White Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley is making sure we are all dreaming of summer, or at least a winter vacation in a tropical locale. The 57-year-old actress is back at the beach and showing off one of her bikini favorites from her swimwear line.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach is her passion project and one she’s quite successful at because she truly believes in her product. Her latest carousel not only gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous curves in the tiny white Celestial bikini with gold hardware, but it also showed off her limited-edition Parrot Robe. The colorful garment with hints of purple, blue, and green is the perfect accessory to wear from the pool to cocktail hour — Hurley wears it well!

There’s a reason the Bedazzled star loves being in warm climate. She attributes her “obsession with beachwear” to her childhood, growing up in rainy England where she never [left] the house without an umbrella,” according to the company’s website. “Elizabeth is involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing,” and those details shine through.

AIBEARTY Metal-Chain Strap Bikini $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Her followers definitely approve of her latest carousel of snapshots, too. One follower praised her, “There is nothing quite like a good robe! And yours is super sexy & quite snazzy too!” Another Instagram account added, “Hello Elizabeth, have a nice afternoon, you are very beautiful.” And the winner for the best comment on her post is this: “EMBW (England’s Most Beautiful Woman).” Now, those are the kinds of comments everyone should see on social media — no haters allowed!

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley: