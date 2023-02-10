Denise Richards Effortlessly Nailed the Naked Dress Trend While Modeling a Daring Lacy Black Tutu

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It looks like Denise Richards has some fresh content coming for her OnlyFans subscribers because she teased a steamy video on her Instagram account. The 51-year-old actress has found great success on the platform, and she’s often seen modeling everything from designer gowns to curvaceous lingerie to entice her fans.

The clip shows Richards wearing a stunning black-lace dress that embraces the naked dress trend seen everywhere these days on the red carpet. The sheer bodice tightly hugs her fit physique as the design flows down to a huge tulle skirt — the perfect ballerina-core outfit. She shot the look at golden hour, so the setting sun glowed on her dewy skin as the light radiated on her flowing locks. A total dreamy California afternoon by the beach!

It’s fabulous to see Richards honoring her inner fashionista after coming in very casual to her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “They said I was the first one ever to come in not all dolled up,” she told The New York Times in 2019. While her time on the show only lasted two seasons, Richards is very successful on her own, outside of the Bravo TV franchise.

Judging from her followers’ reactions on her Instagram page, she’s hitting all of the right notes. “Im obsessed with the dress,” wrote one user. “Forever a fan,” another account chimed in. Whatever Richards is doing, it’s working and she’s keeping her fans happy with all the new content, showing off her inner and outer beauty.

