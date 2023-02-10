Here’s What a Source Overheard Prince Harry Reportedly Saying About His Feelings Following Bombshell Memoir Release

Although any author would be happy that their book achieved astronomical success and became an instant best-seller, Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir was a little more complex than that. Though Spare did indeed reach record-breaking highs, it also undeniably created an even bigger strain on his relationship with his family across the pond. Nevertheless, according to a source for Page Six, the royal’s choosing to focus on the positive.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the source, who was a guest at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal on Feb 2, told the outlet.

According to the source, Harry has “no regrets about any of the revelations” he made in the book. Among the many bombshells, of course, was his physical confrontation with Prince William, his NSFW confessions about his virginity and even his steamy chemistry with wife Meghan Markle at the beginning of their relationship. “He’s relieved to have got his story out into the world,” the source added.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is offered for sale at a Barnes & Noble store on January 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The book went on sale in the United States today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

And, though Harry and Markle were “in extremely good spirits” at the party, the source recalled them politely avoiding the topic of whether they’d attend King Charles III‘s coronation in May. We’re guessing that’s a secret we won’t know until the big day.

Family drama aside, it appears that Harry and Markle are reaping the benefits of their projects and having a great time with their friends while they’re at it. “They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” an insider told Page Six earlier. We couldn’t be happier for them!

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

