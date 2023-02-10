Prince William & Kate Middleton Made a Last-Minute Decision to Make a Glamorous Red-Carpet Return to This Spectacular Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton always cut a glamorous figure when they attend red-carpet events. They don’t do it too often, so it’s exciting to hear that they will be returning to the BAFTA Awards after a two-year absence.

They made the decision very last minute only confirming on Friday, via Kensington Palace, that they would attend this year’s ceremony. There was no reason given for why they added it to their calendar at such a late date, but Variety is reporting that “a strict royal Rota” will keep their media interactions limited, especially on the heels of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, a position he’s held since 2010. The couple skipped the 2021 show after the death of Prince Philip, and last year, “diary constraints,” per Variety, kept the royal duo away from the festivities. This year marks their first time on the red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales — it will be an extra-special evening.

The last time we saw William and Kate at the BAFTA Awards was in 2020 when she wore a stunning white-and-gold gown designed by Alexander McQueen. This was a royal re-wear for the Princess of Wales who had first donned the outfit at a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainability created guidelines for attendees to “dress sustainably” by renting, re-wearing, or buying gently used outfits for the big night.

All eyes will be on Kate again this year to see which gorgeous gown she chooses from her couture closet. As for William, well, he has it easy — he gets to pick a tuxedo, bow tie, and he’s all set to go. The BAFTA Awards will take place at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19.

