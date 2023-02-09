Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rihanna Reminded Us Exactly Why She’s the Queen of Hypnotizing Fashion Statements During Rare Appearance Ahead of the Super Bowl

Kristyn Burtt
Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Plus Icon
Rihanna Christopher Polk for Variety.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Letitia Wright arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Rihanna hasn’t done a major performance in seven years, but she’s shaking off the cobwebs by going on one of the biggest stages in the world for Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. At Thursday’s press conference in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the big game, the 34-year-old singer had a fashion moment that proves that she’s ready for her comeback. 

Wearing a chic black leather and shearling-trimmed jacket over a snakeskin-print dress from Alaïa’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, Rihanna looked confident as she took the stage in front of the press. Her gorgeous curves and toned legs were on display as she sported a pair of custom lace-up sandals by Gianvito Rossi in a textured, printed python. It was a next-level way to remind her fans that she’s back in an epic way. 

Nadeska Alexis and Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Nadeska Alexis and Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christopher Polk for Variety.

Taking on the Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t an easy decision for the private superstar, especially since she’s a new mom to a nine-month-old son whom she’s kept out of the spotlight. However, becoming a mom was the exact reason why she decided to take on the challenge. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she told the press. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

After showing up looking like a powerful goddess, Rihanna is only setting the bar very high for her show on Sunday. She’s letting everyone know she’s back and better than ever!

optional screen reader

