Donald Trump Had Shockingly Nice Things To Say About Joe Biden Following His State of the Union Address

Donald Trump had something to say about Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and shockingly, it wasn’t all that bad. He seemed to offer encouragement to the 46th President of the United States in his own backhanded sort of way.

The former president took to Truth Social to offer his commentary while the speech was going on. And while they definitely don’t share the same point of view, perhaps Donald Trump is softening a bit for the guy he used to call “Sleepy Joe.” “Look, he worked hard tonight, it’s not a natural thing for him, it never was, and never will be, but you’ve got to give him credit for trying,” he shared on the social media platform. “I disagree with him on most of his policies, but he put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that.”

Even while critiquing Joe Biden’s flub of calling Sen. Chuck Schumer the “minority leader,” Donald Trump didn’t go in hard like he normally does — and dare we say it — he showed some compassion toward him. “Can’t do that! Each time he’s going off script, he’s making a mistake. Hopefully he will improve,” he added. Once Joe Biden found his rhythm, Donald Trump gave him a pat on the back, noting, “He’s doing better now, far fewer stumbles!”

The former president seemed to reserve his ire for his Republican foes, including Sen. Mitch McConnell whom he said, “looks like Hell” which is “so bad for the Republican Party!” He and McConnell have not seen eye to eye after the Kentucky senator told NBC News that “the former president’s political clout has diminished.” That comment went over like a lead balloon. Donald Trump knows he’s in for a battle when it comes to the GOP primaries and he’s reserving his negative energy for his opponents. For now, Joe Biden is getting the softer side of the former president.

