Kate Middleton’s Latest Royal Hire Reportedly Wants to ‘Shake Things Up’ After Public Scrutiny From Harry’s Book

In the aftermath of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, Kate Middleton seems to be the only royal family member with a plan. While she has stayed the course with the rest of the palace by maintaining their wall of silence about the Duke of Sussex’s revelations, the Princess of Wales is moving forward by hiring a new staff member who has some serious strategic PR moves in mind for the royal.

Kate is reportedly working with a “public relations guru” who is now her new private secretary, according to The Sunday Times of London. Alice Corfield is best known as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s former publicist, and now, she will be the “right-hand woman and most senior aide” to the Princess of Wales. It sounds like “ball-breaking” Corfield is up for the tough job because Kate’s is ready to take her royal ambitions in a new direction, which includes her passionate work in early childhood education.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained Kate’s savvy PR move and why she decided that now is the time to level up her role as a royal family member. “What is certain is that it won’t be ‘business as usual’ for the princess. It can’t be. Prince Harry changed all that when he took the gloves off,” Fordwich noted to Fox News Digital. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and the Princess of Wales is made of tougher stalwart stuff than her quiet demeanor might belie.”

By choosing Corfield to work alongside her, Kate knows that “Alice has the track record” in this area. Fordwich continued, “She is touted as being the mastermind behind Chef Jamie Oliver’s focus on food education and free meals in schools. Together, as long as the Princess of Wales and Alice stick to the high road, they’ll soar raising the young next generation with them as they plow ahead.” While the rest of the palace seems to be fumbling their response to Harry’s book, Kate is getting right to work and showing them how it’s done.

