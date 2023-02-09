John Travolta’s Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to Grease

John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades after he filmed the 1978 movie. And while they are singing about T-Mobile’s wi-fi services (not the sexiest topic), his voice is just as rich as the day Grease premiered.

There is clearly one person missing in this nostalgic equation: Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson. Travolta’s beloved co-star passed away in August 2022 after a long journey with breast cancer. He wrote a tender message for his life-long friend that will have you grabbing a few tissues. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

It was Travolta, who talked Newton-John into taking the role as Sandy, and she called it “a magical, magical day” to E! News because it changed her life forever. The dynamic duo maintained their strong friendship that made us all believe that the love of Danny and Sandy was real. So, Travolta’s role in the T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial was surely a nice paycheck, but it also lets him honor his favorite co-star and friend one more time.

