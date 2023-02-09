Kate Middleton’s Friend Revealed Exactly How the Royal Has Been Navigating the Prince Harry Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the wall of silence from the royal family after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, every member of the palace was rocked by the allegations in the book. They all reacted differently, but Kate Middleton’s friends are telling everyone that they shouldn’t worry about her during this tumultuous time.

One pal described her to People as “a tough woman” who is “no shrinking violet.” They elaborated, “It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this.” The Prince of Wales has reportedly had a more emotional response to what was shared in the book and was likely “furious about the betrayals of confidences,” according to royal author Valentine Low.

It seems Samantha Markle keeps on trying to profit off her half-sister's royal association. https://t.co/WV974wBYWS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 8, 2023

It’s Kate who has kept the ship steady and on the right course for her family — and that means moving forward beyond the headlines. Another source in the Princess of Wales’ inner circle added, “So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it’s business as usual, and she’s getting on with the job because that’s what she does.”

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kate was criticized by Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix docuseries for a less-than-warm welcome to the family when they first met. “Hug-gate” has become a thing, but Kate isn’t completely immune to the criticism. Lately, she’s been showing a more approachable and relatable side to herself with selfies with royal fans and even a sweet embrace to Preet Chandi after her record-breaking expedition to Antarctica. Kate might not acknowledge what was said in Harry’s book, but she did take a few notes and make adjustments.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.