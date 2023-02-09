Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton’s Friend Revealed Exactly How the Royal Has Been Navigating the Prince Harry Drama

Kristyn Burtt
Catherine, Princess of Wales departs the University of Leeds after spending time with students on the Childhood Studies programme on January 31, 2023 in Leeds, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
38 Times Kate Middleton Proved She’s the Queen of Daring Monochromatic Looks 38 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the wall of silence from the royal family after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, every member of the palace was rocked by the allegations in the book. They all reacted differently, but Kate Middleton’s friends are telling everyone that they shouldn’t worry about her during this tumultuous time. 

One pal described her to People as “a tough woman” who is “no shrinking violet.” They elaborated, “It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this.” The Prince of Wales has reportedly had a more emotional response to what was shared in the book and was likely “furious about the betrayals of confidences,” according to royal author Valentine Low. 

It’s Kate who has kept the ship steady and on the right course for her family — and that means moving forward beyond the headlines. Another source in the Princess of Wales’ inner circle added, “So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it’s business as usual, and she’s getting on with the job because that’s what she does.”

Kate was criticized by Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix docuseries for a less-than-warm welcome to the family when they first met. “Hug-gate” has become a thing, but Kate isn’t completely immune to the criticism. Lately, she’s been showing a more approachable and relatable side to herself with selfies with royal fans and even a sweet embrace to Preet Chandi after her record-breaking expedition to Antarctica. Kate might not acknowledge what was said in Harry’s book, but she did take a few notes and make adjustments.

