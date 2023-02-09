Seat Filler Reveals the Actual Conversation That Reportedly Went Down Between Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the Grammys

When we tuned in to watch Sunday’s Grammys Awards, there’s one thing we could all agree on: Ben Affleck did not look happy. Though the miserable look may have reignited his sad boy meme, it looks like everything isn’t what it seemed. According to a seat filler at the star-studded event, Affleck was fully aware he was being “meme’d” but he, well, just didn’t seem to care.

In a TikTok from the user @almostannna, who worked as a seat filler at the award show, she opened up about sitting next to Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, and explained exactly what reportedly went down between them.

“The whole time, they were cute and s***,” she said, adding that the two weren’t afraid to get cozy and pack on some PDA.

“J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again,'” she recalled, adding that he also replied with “Jesus Christ.” She continued, admiring Affleck’s attitude, “he also chose just not to change his expression. I love how unbothered that is.”

Regardless of the social media coverage, the user reiterated that the couple seemed quite close during the event. “They were super lovey dove-y,” she said, “their hands were always intertwined.”

Also in the video, the seat filler remembered a funny moment between them when they decided to leave. "Ben took the skirt of her dress and lifted it up too much and J.Lo was like, 'Honey!' It was really silly!" she said.

From this first-hand witness, it looks like the lovebirds actually had a great time at the event as opposed to what some of the photos and videos might suggest. Lopez herself also recently posted a video that subtly let fans know all was okay. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez captioned the post which showed her Grammys night in her gorgeous Gucci gown. They had a great time. Now let’s stop the speculation, shall we?

