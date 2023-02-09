King Charles III Had the Best Reaction When a Fan Asked Him to Bring Prince Harry Back to the UK

From bombshell confessions in his memoir Spare to candid reveals made by Prince Harry in his TV interviews, it’s safe to say his relationship with his family, and his father King Charles III, is strained. But, against all odds, Charles’ most recent outing suggests the relationship is still fixable. After all, family is family, right?

In an appearance on Feb 8, Charles was asked by a fan to “bring back Harry” as he greeted the crowd outside of the University of London, per Daily Mail. Given that he was far away from the fan at first, Charles replied, “Who?” before the fan clarified “Harry, your son!”

The monarch then proceeded to laugh it off and say, “it would be nice.” Whether these are the sovereign’s true feelings or just something he said to please the crowd, it’s definitely reassuring to hear some hope for a royal reconciliation.

There's nothing like a coronation to heal a family feud, right? https://t.co/r1gXWk5zSZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 8, 2023

Charles’ optimistic comment, however, has been also backed by some sources. Earlier this week, a palace insider told People that he “would like to have Harry back in the family.” In addition, the monarch, who will be officially crowned in his coronation on May 6 also wants “his son to be at the coronation to witness it.”

“If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed,” the source continued, explaining the monarch’s reasoning behind it all. Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey also added, “The Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

Looks like if they’re both up for it, Harry could find his way back to “the firm” after all. But on his own terms this time we hope!

Related story These Newly Released Personal Letters Written By Princess Diana Reveal She Was ‘On Her Knees’ Wishing For a Divorce

Image: Amazon

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

