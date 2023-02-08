Kate Middleton’s Latest Photo Might Be Subtly Shading Meghan Markle’s Highly Publicized Complaint Against Her

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were never besties. That has been determined over and over again, especially as the family feud festered. Not all sisters-in-law are meant to be BFFS, but it’s easy to see that they have very different personalities that just didn’t mesh well.

That’s why Kate’s appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Landau Forte College Derby was so fascinating to watch. The Princess of Wales was there to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi for breaking the world record for her solo expedition across Antarctica. As a patron of the explorer’s adventure, Kate seemed to make sure one particular snapshot was on display on the Kensington Royal Twitter account: a photo of her hugging Chandi.

The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi’s return from her solo expedition across Antarctica on Wednesday February 8, 2023. Photo credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire.

Meghan’s hug comment came from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries about meeting Kate and William for the first time and being shocked at how cold the reception was. “I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” the Duchess of Sussex recalled about the culture differences. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.” That moment led to sources close to Kate promising People that she’s “a big hugger” and always “warm and friendly.”

Suddenly, Kate has a newfound approach to her public appearances where she seems more engaged, taking selfies with fans, and yes, hugging. We will never know if this move is intentional, but it feels like Meghan’s words might have hit her hard. It’s honestly not a bad thing because it shows the world a side to the Princess of Wales that she has kept away from the public. If the palace wants to modernize the monarchy, then this subtle hug moment is a step in the right direction.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.