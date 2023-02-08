Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kate Middleton’s Latest Photo Might Be Subtly Shading Meghan Markle’s Highly Publicized Complaint Against Her

Kristyn Burtt
atherine, Princess of Wales chats with students on the Childhood Studies BA at the University of Leeds on January 31, 2023 in Leeds, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chat ahead ofthe unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. - Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Feud With William & Kate 28 Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were never besties. That has been determined over and over again, especially as the family feud festered. Not all sisters-in-law are meant to be BFFS, but it’s easy to see that they have very different personalities that just didn’t mesh well. 

That’s why Kate’s appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Landau Forte College Derby was so fascinating to watch. The Princess of Wales was there to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi for breaking the world record for her solo expedition across Antarctica. As a patron of the explorer’s adventure, Kate seemed to make sure one particular snapshot was on display on the Kensington Royal Twitter account: a photo of her hugging Chandi. 

The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi’s return from her solo expedition across Antarctica on Wednesday February 8, 2023. Photo credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire.

Meghan’s hug comment came from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries about meeting Kate and William for the first time and being shocked at how cold the reception was. “I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” the Duchess of Sussex recalled about the culture differences. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.” That moment led to sources close to Kate promising People that she’s “a big hugger” and always “warm and friendly.”

Suddenly, Kate has a newfound approach to her public appearances where she seems more engaged, taking selfies with fans, and yes, hugging. We will never know if this move is intentional, but it feels like Meghan’s words might have hit her hard. It’s honestly not a bad thing because it shows the world a side to the Princess of Wales that she has kept away from the public. If the palace wants to modernize the monarchy, then this subtle hug moment is a step in the right direction.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.

Kate Middleton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad