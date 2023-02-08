Cindy Crawford Reminds Us Bangs Aren’t Just for Breakups With This Stunningly Chic Hair Transformation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all done it before — gone through a bad breakup and chopped our hair off. (Yes, breakup bangs are a thing.) Cindy Crawford is promising she isn’t going through anything in her personal life, but she is testing the waters with a new hairstyle by asking fans for their opinions.

The 56-year-old supermodel has always been known for her shiny, long brunette locks, but she hasn’t rocked any fringe in decades. So, she took to her Instagram account to share a look she’s considering this year. The clip-in bangs might not have been the right shade for her hair, but it transformed her style in a very chic way. It was a choppy look that might require a more edgy cut, but we love that she’s exploring new ideas for herself.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” along with a pair of scissors emoji. Crawford is right, bangs don’t have to be reserved solely for the boy who crushed your heart. If you want something different, go out there and do it! Her followers’ reactions were mixed, though — some wanted her to keep her classic style while others encouraged her to pursue a fresh look.

“Sometimes you just get bangs and everything’s fine,” quipped Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty line. Celebrity hairstylist Garren suggested, “Could work if you cut it a bit Shaggy.” (We agree with him!) Another follower had the most hilarious response about blaming it on Yellowstone, writing, “I have a feeling you’ve been watching Yellowstone. I’m going to the hairdresser tomorrow…just blame it on Beth.” It’s the perfect solution — if Crawford winds up hating her bangs, she can always blame a fictional character in Montana.

