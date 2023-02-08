Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III May Be Trying to Repair His Image as the ‘Distant Parent’ by Inviting Prince Harry to Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III Plus Icon
King Charles III Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. - The 96-year-old monarch, who usually presides over the pomp-filled event and reads out her government's legislative programme from a gilded throne in the House of Lords, will skip the annual showpiece on her doctors' advice. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watches a Spitfire and Hurricane fly-past from the balcony of Church House after attending the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. This year's Reception for the Diplomatic Corp is the first hosted by King Charles III and the first since 2019 following a two year hiatus due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Collegiate Church of St Peter at Westminster, which is almost always referred to popularly and informally as Westminster Abbey, is a large, mainly Gothic church, in Westminster, London, just to the west of the Palace of Westminster. It is the traditional place of coronation and burial site for English, later British and later still (and currently) monarchs of the Commonwealth Realms.
Every Single Detail We Know About King Charles III’s Coronation So Far 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III’s coronation less than three months away, the pressure is on for the royal family to somehow extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While the Sussexes haven’t received the apology they are apparently looking for from the palace, the royal family has been strategically silent about Harry’s memoir, Spare

From all accounts, it seems that Charles really wants to heal the rift, especially with such “a momentous occasion” ahead. A palace insider explained to People that not only does the king “want his son to be at the coronation to witness it,” he also “would like to have Harry back in the family.” That may not please Prince William who is reportedly the royal who is pretty angry about his brother’s revelations, but he also knows that his father’s wishes come first. 

Charles wants to change his image in his new era, he knows that he has “a reputation as a distant parent” after the death of Princess Diana. That’s why he’s hoping to break the cycle. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed,” noted the source. Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey also agrees with the insider’s assessment about Charles fixing the mess before his big day, noting to People, “The Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com

The royal family has less than 90 days to make this happen and we already know they won’t do it in a public forum. But if he can bridge the gap, it could signal a fresh start for the palace as the coronation signals a change in power and a modernized monarchy — a new look and image for King Charles III.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad