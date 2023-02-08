King Charles III May Be Trying to Repair His Image as the ‘Distant Parent’ by Inviting Prince Harry to Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III’s coronation less than three months away, the pressure is on for the royal family to somehow extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While the Sussexes haven’t received the apology they are apparently looking for from the palace, the royal family has been strategically silent about Harry’s memoir, Spare.

From all accounts, it seems that Charles really wants to heal the rift, especially with such “a momentous occasion” ahead. A palace insider explained to People that not only does the king “want his son to be at the coronation to witness it,” he also “would like to have Harry back in the family.” That may not please Prince William who is reportedly the royal who is pretty angry about his brother’s revelations, but he also knows that his father’s wishes come first.

Charles wants to change his image in his new era, he knows that he has “a reputation as a distant parent” after the death of Princess Diana. That’s why he’s hoping to break the cycle. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed,” noted the source. Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey also agrees with the insider’s assessment about Charles fixing the mess before his big day, noting to People, “The Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

The royal family has less than 90 days to make this happen and we already know they won’t do it in a public forum. But if he can bridge the gap, it could signal a fresh start for the palace as the coronation signals a change in power and a modernized monarchy — a new look and image for King Charles III.

