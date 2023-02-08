Elizabeth Chambers Opened Up About Hearing the ‘Horrible, Deep, Dark Details’ About Armie Hammer for the First Time

When allegations against Armie Hammer came out in full swing in January of 2021, the world was shocked to read the reported messages between the Call Me by Your Name star and his alleged girlfriends. Now, over two years later, Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers opened up to Elle about how it all went down and how her life has been since.

“I was learning things as the public was,” Chambers recalled of the time. As for her reaction, Chambers said, “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?'”

Her sister Catherine also spoke to the outlet, adding that Chambers then provided support to some of Hammer’s alleged victims. “It was all still so new to her,” Catherine said. “She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first.”

Catherine continued, “She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.” We truly can’t imagine how hard that must’ve been.

Photographed by: Amy Harrity/ Elle

When the scandal hit the headlines, Hammer and Chambers had been divorced for around six months. Though they weren’t together, their shared past and two kids together (Ford, 6, and Harper, 8) meant the two were undeniably connected.

At the time, Chambers released a simple yet telling statement on social media. "No. Words." she wrote.

Shortly after, she posted a lengthier statement on Instagram. “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” she wrote. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

She continued, “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter.

My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Now, many years later, Chambers is living full-time in the Cayman Islands and is focused on her kids and her business, Bird Bakery. And, according to the interview, she’s also “in love” with a European physical therapist. Here’s hoping for a healthy new chapter!

