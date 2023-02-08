Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Played a Surprisingly Important Role in Tom Brady’s Decision To Retire

If Tom Brady’s second retirement announcement didn’t already give fans the clue, sources close to the athlete are telling everyone he and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, are doing just fine behind the scenes. Not only did her put several photos of her in his Instagram post, but she also reportedly helped him come to the difficult decision to say goodbye to his NFL days for good.

A Brady insider, who described the former couple’s relationship as “cordial,” told Us Weekly that when it came time to figure out whether to return for the 2023-2024 season, Brady leaned heavily on the supermodel. They reportedly “talked this through before he came to the final decision” and Bündchen was “a real rock” for Brady since it meant the end of a very large — and very successful — chapter for him.

Even though his marriage to the 42-year-old fashion icon ended after his unretirement last year, Brady does understand that “he couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters” — and yes, that includes Bündchen. She took a step back from her modeling career and worked hard to raise their family, including son Benjamin, 13, daughter Vivian, 10, and Brady’s son, Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady’s next steps include taking a year off and spending time with his kids — and exploring his thirst-trap era now that he is single. He will be back in the football stadium for the 2024-2025 season, but this time as a broadcaster for Fox Sports. It sounds like he has everything well-planned for the next few years, and he couldn’t have done it without Bündchen’s guidance.

