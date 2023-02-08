We Finally Know the Exact Reason Why the Royal Family Has Reportedly Chosen Not to Address Any of Prince Harry’s Bombshell Allegations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out on Jan. 10, royal watchers were waiting for King Charles III and the rest of the palace to react. Instead of speaking out, the press was met with a wall of silence — and that, apparently, was a very pointed strategy chosen by the royal family.

Valentine Low, the author of Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor, explained to People why Charles decided that no reaction was the way to handle the barrage of headlines generated by his youngest son’s book. “They didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute,” he shared. “They know that anything said in a statement, or a briefing would prolong it.” In other words, the royal family was hoping that no answer would “calm down” the hype.

It wasn’t just a protective move for everyone in the palace, Charles wants to leave the door open to repair his relationship with Harry. He understands that “the longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation.” That path seems to work well for the king, but it may not work as well for Prince William, who is reportedly “the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down,” according to a palace source.

The media obsession with Harry’s book may have slowed down (a bit), but that hasn’t stopped people from talking about the years-long rift at the palace. There is also a sense of “fatigue” by those close to William and Harry — they want the brothers to call a truce. King Charles might be the only family member who can make this happen and the hope is that it will happen in time for his coronation on May 6.

