Salma Hayek Shared the Best Advice About Embracing Your Sensuality as You Get Older

From her very first roles in Hollywood like 1995’s Desperado to her standout red carpet looks this past year, we’ve followed Salma Hayek throughout her career and seen her grow, both professionally and personally. In a new interview with Glamour, the Oscar-nominated actress looked back at her life and decades-long career and shared some much-needed advice about getting older and loving yourself no matter what.

“I’ll give you lots of good advice about this,” she said after being asked for advice on embracing one’s sensuality as we get older. “Dance—make sure you’re sensual for yourself. Dance by yourself when nobody’s watching. And don’t look at yourself in the mirror when you’re dancing. Blindfold yourself and feel you. Feel your body and feel how it interacts with space.” Looks like we’ve got some homework to do!

She continued, “Don’t go over your problems when you’re taking a shower, when you’re taking a bath. Feel the water. If you get a chance to go in the ocean, go to the ocean. Walk on the sand; feel the grass under your toes. Feel the sun; feel the wind. Don’t get too busy in your head that you don’t see it.”

“Have fun, laugh, make yourself laugh,” she added. “Tell yourself a joke. Be silly when nobody’s watching.”

Hayek added that embracing your sensuality is all about “that time you spend with yourself.” She admitted, “It’s hard for me to find that space, so I now make a really big effort to enjoy it very much. Because in modern life, it’s hard. Especially if you’re married and with children.” Her solution? To find a way, no matter what. “Go hide somewhere and feel it,” she said.

Also in the interview, Hayek opened up about how getting older has actually been compared to her expectations. After admitting that “everything” was different than she expected, she said, “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength.” Related story Salma Hayek Looks Like a Real-Life Mermaid in This Bewitching Sea Foam Dress That’s Leaving Us Totally Flustered

“I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” she added, referring to her husband François-Henri Pinault.

Though she may be shocked by how well she’s doing right now, she’s not ready to slow down anytime soon. “In my career I’ve never thought in those terms so much, except for when I was very young. [Now] it’s more like a sense of gratitude that, ‘Hell, I’m still going. Shocker. I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways; I’m still here.’ And it’s kind of like a laughter more than ‘I’ve made it.'”

We’re looking forward to seeing what you do next, Salma! And thanks for the advice!

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best red carpet moments throughout the years:

