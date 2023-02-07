Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Dolly Parton Shared the Smart Reason Why ‘Numbers Shouldn’t Matter’ When It Comes to Age

Kristyn Burtt
Dolly Parton
If you are looking for advice about the aging process, then look no further than Dolly Parton. She’s telling everyone to relax because she’s taking a very savvy approach to this season of life after turning 77 in January.

The country superstar explained her method of thinking after taking some time to realize that it’s harder to be young these days. “Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, when I see young people today and I see what they’re going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age,” Parton shared with Insider. “They say wisdom comes with age, and you can’t stop the aging process, nor the numbers.” 

While the “Jolene” singer has never shied away from admitting she’s had plastic surgery, she understands that “everyone would like to stay 35 forever.” Parton wants to live in the present and “make every moment count” while she’s here. “I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I’ve done everything I could to make the most of everything,” she added.

Parton, of course, wants to live a healthy life, so she’s telling her fans that “numbers shouldn’t matter” as long as she’s taking care of herself. “I don’t feel my age,” she concluded. “I don’t work my age, I don’t think my age, and hopefully, I don’t look my age!” It’s always wise to follow advice from a queen — she’s living her best life right now.

