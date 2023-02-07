Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘All-In’ to Host Saturday Night Live Until Talks Mysteriously Stopped

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know about you, but the news that Prince Harry was in talks to host Saturday Night Live late last year made our jaw drop. Could you imagine a member of the royal family rocking alongside Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, and Bowen Yang? Sign us up!

The shocking news was revealed by sources to Page Six who claimed that Harry was “all-in” and “really serious” about hosting the show. “it would have been great fun as promo for the book,” they added. The appearance would have been timed to generate buzz for the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, so a December hosting spot probably would have been ideal.

The insider added that SNL‘s executive producer Lorne Michaels “has been after Harry for a while,” even though talks mysteriously stopped at the last minute (cold feet, perhaps?). The source believes that the door is always open for negotiations as the late-night show would love to have him. “Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in,” they noted.

The Duke of Sussex kept a very tight press junket only doing three U.S. shows and one U.K. interview. His publicity team might have decided that the timing of a Saturday Night Live appearance wasn’t right, given the content of his book (a family feud really isn’t comedy right now). However, the source thinks Harry could appear in the future, adding, “I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.” Now, that the secret talks have been revealed, we wouldn’t be surprised if a cameo happens sooner versus later.

