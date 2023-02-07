Jennifer Lopez’s Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans’ Interpretation

Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together.

During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember we all have days where we don’t want to be social — Lopez is telling everyone she’s unbothered by the internet chatter.

Telling her followers in the caption, “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez shared a flurry of activity on Grammys night in her gorgeous Gucci gown. From the duo kissing before the ceremony to greeting Mary J. Blige behind the scenes, she wants everyone to know that there’s nothing to see here but love. However, the comments are still telling a different story.

One Instagram account wrote, “Yeah, until you went MOM mode oh him. Poor Ben!” Another added, “The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness.” And one account made a good point — big Hollywood nights on the town aren’t for everyone, writing, “Leave Ben home. Clearly, it’s not his thing.” Affleck might need a reset and some time to recharge — and it’s OK if one spouse loves the limelight while the other prefers a Dunkin Donuts coffee on the couch.

