King Charles III Is Getting No Break From Prince Andrew’s Issues as His Awkward BBC Interview Gets the Hollywood Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III better be paying attention to the latest movie news. While he and the royal family have done their best to sweep Prince Andrew’s issues under the palace carpet, the rest of the world isn’t forgetting. In addition to Virginia Giuffre’s gag order expiring this month, Hollywood is getting in on the act with a new film about Andrew’s very awkward 2019 interview with the BBC.

The movie will be based on the book, Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews and will feature Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson as BBC reporter Emily Maitlis. The sit-down interview, that described as a “car crash,” was the Duke of York’s way of exonerating himself from his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his jail cell only three months earlier.

Prince Andrew's problematic past will catch up to him. https://t.co/JEgwro9PPt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 26, 2023

Unfortunately, Andrew’s attempts to clear himself from any sex-trafficking or sex-abuse allegations backfired against Giuffre’s claims (he settled a civil case with her in 2022). This interview was the catalyst for Andrew losing his senior royal role, his military titles, and his patronages because he was too much of a liability for the royal family.

‘Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews’ $20.22 on Amazon.com Buy now

Director Philip Martin is ready to show a “film about power, privilege and differing perspectives, he said in a statement (via The Guardian). “I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections,” Martin added. Charles better prepare his PR statement on this one because at some point, Andrew is going to have to answer truthfully about his Epstein connections.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.