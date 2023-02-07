Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Whirlwind Tour of Boston Cost the City a Surprising Amount of Money

A royal visit costs a pretty penny, and Boston is paying the check. Prince William and Kate Middleton spent three days in the Massachusetts hub from November 30 through December 2, 2022, and new data from the city reveals the royal stay cost Boston a total of $170,407.52, per The Boston Herald.

According to data released on Monday, per records requests, $105,267.57 of the total cost went toward police overtime. The office of tourism was responsible for $58,772.95, which went toward “staging, tents, flowers, lights, etc.” Another $5,000 was paid to property management for “Mostly Custodial and Security overtime,” and the remaining amount paid for EMS staffing.

The total cost notably did not include the amounts paid to salaried people from the mayor’s office, the city’s intergovernmental affairs office, or the advance team.

The trip’s primary reason was for the couple to hold their Earthshot Prize event for environmental innovation, a Prince William initiative modeled after former President John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot.”

During their stay, the Duke and Duchess of Wales also met with President Biden, enjoyed tea and cake with Mayor Michelle Wu, soon-to-be Governor Maura Healey, and City Council President Ed Flynn, attended a Celtics game, toured several facilities and landmarks, including a lab in Somerville, a nonprofit in Chelsea, Piers Park in East Boston, and the JFK Library.

Mayor Wu remarked that the royal visit was “an opportunity to highlight all of Boston’s work in the many, many different sectors of progress from our public sector and business leadership and nonprofits.” Related story Fans Are Losing It Over a Resurfaced Clip of Prince William Making a Super-Sweet Gesture for Kate Middleton

