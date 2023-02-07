Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Gives Rare Reaction to Fans Calling Husband Chris Pratt the ‘Worst Chris in Hollywood’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt doesn’t usually comment about her marriage to Chris Pratt, especially when it comes to that social media debate. Yes, you know the one: Who is the worst Chris in Hollywood?

Fans often discuss the best and worst Chris amongst Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans. Unfortunately, for Schwarzenegger Pratt, it’s her husband who has been labeled the “worst of all of the men named Chris in Hollywood.” His lovable reputation from his Parks and Recreation days spiraled as fans questioned his reported conservative political views, his dedication to a church with anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs, and the comments he made after she gave birth to their “healthy daughter” (which was seen as a dig at ex-wife Anna Faris and 10-year-old son, Jack’s, special needs).

Anna Faris, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt prove how co-parenting can be done right. ❤️ https://t.co/9DE6KVxlhQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 3, 2022

The only thing people have heard from Schwarzenegger Pratt on the topic is an Instagram comment that “Being mean is so yesterday,” otherwise, she been largely silent on the topic. In a New York Times interview, the Good Night, Sister author is finally sharing her thoughts on the criticism of her action-star husband. “Growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family,” she said in reference to her famous parents Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the Kennedy family. She’s been through a drama or two, thanks to her dad’s affair with a member of their household staff.

Shriver told her it’s “never-ending” trap if she constantly tries to defend Pratt because people will interpret her words and possibly spin the narrative. “I see what people say,” she noted. “But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.” Schwarzenegger Pratt is taking the unbothered position by focusing on her family, their two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months, and her writing career. The words about her husband do sting, but she’s done trying to set the record straight.

