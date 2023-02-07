Fans Are Cackling at How Awkward Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Are in These Pics & Even Mila Kunis Agrees

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon‘s fans are poking fun at them for how awkward they seemed in photos for the red carpet premiere of their rom-com, Your Place or Mine, and even Mila Kunis couldn’t resist mocking the pair’s wholesomely stiff behavior.

During a Monday interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Witherspoon spoke of Kunis — who’s married to Kutcher — revealing, “She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'” Witherspoon continued, “It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

Kutcher had his own explanation for the adorably awkward photos. During an appearance on an upcoming episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, the actor shared, “My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

This #ValentinesDay snuggle with an epic historical drama or a hilarious quirky workplace rom-com with these must-read romance novels. ♥️ https://t.co/XuvFnjjYSo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 14, 2022

Making some super valid points, Kutcher continued, “Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

He clarified, “Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it.”

Both Witherspoon and Kutcher have spoken about how much they enjoyed their first experience working together. During her Today interview, Witherspoon shared, “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy — I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'” Related story Behati Prinsloo's Rare Comment on Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Gives Fans Insight Into Where Her Head Is Right Now

Her co-star told Variety earlier this month, “Honestly, I think I had more fun shooting this movie than I ever had. It was genuinely a choice. I didn’t need to do it. I didn’t have to do it. It wasn’t like a career-building block. It was like, ‘I want to do this.’”

About Witherspoon in particular, Kutcher said, “She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled.”

If their movie is anywhere near as wholesome as their real-life friendship, we’re in for a treat. Your Place or Mine releases on Netflix on Friday, February 10.

Before you go, click here to see the most romantic movie kisses you’ll wish would happen to you IRL.

