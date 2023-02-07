Fans Are Losing It Over a Resurfaced Clip of Prince William Making a Super-Sweet Gesture for Kate Middleton

Is you heart prepared for this very cute unearthed moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton? Ready or not, here we go.

Back in the spring of 2022, during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, a bystander caught a really sweet moment between the lovebirds, specifically over an umbrella. The now-viral and resurfaced clip has been posted to TikTok with the caption, “umbrella pls for my queen | #katemiddleton #princesscatherine #princewilliam #wales #fyp.”

In the video, we see Kate being offered an umbrella, which she ended up having to decline since her hands were full. However, moments later, we see William asking for the umbrella and immediately holding it over Kate’s head. Then, as he walks over to Kate, she looks at him with such a touching look of love that made fans start to well up.

Speaking of fans, the comment section was flooded with praise for them, saying, “a real prince charming! Kate for queen yo,” “her hands were occupied, how thoughtful of William,” and “such a gentleman caring for his lady!”

While William and Kate have a bunch of sweet moments together while in the public eye, this one definitely shows how much William cares for his loving wife.

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since! They share three children together named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

