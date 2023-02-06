Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Melania Trump’s ‘Unexpected’ Presence in the Situation Room During a Major Military Operation Raised a Few Eyebrows

Kristyn Burtt
Future First Lady Melania Trump walks out to the center stage to deliver her address to the Republican National Nominating Convention from the podium of the Quicken Sports Arena in Cleveland Ohio. 20 Jul 2016 Plus Icon
Melania Trump MEGA.
Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. 31 Oct 2020 Pictured: Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711837_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 20 Sep 2019 Pictured: September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: First Lady Melania Trump greets guests as her and U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA508885_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Everything Melania Trump Has Said About <em>Vogue</em> Over the Years 5 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Donald Trump administration has provided lots of headlines and plenty of surprises since he exited the White House in 2021, but the latest Melania Trump headline is definitely raising eyebrows. A new memoir from former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, is talking about the former first lady’s presence in the Situation Room during a very delicate military operation.

Miller recalls that Melania sat in to each the U.S. raid on Syria that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, according to an excerpt obtained by The Hill. “Her presence was unexpected, to say the least,” he wrote. “I wondered how it would play in the press if word got out that the first lady had popped in to watch a major military operation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, an unidentified dog handler and first lady Melania Trump pose for photographs with Conan, the U.S. military K9 that assisted in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, on the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House November 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, an unidentified dog handler and first lady Melania Trump pose for photographs with Conan, the U.S. military K9 that assisted in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, on the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House November 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. 
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

First ladies aren’t involved in classified missions, so Melania’s participation was one that Donald Trump’s advisers had to handle gingerly. The events that were unfolding were quite graphic, according to Miller, and she even stopped at one point to look “up in horror” as the former president’s aides discussed what was happening. Military members, led by a combat dog called Conan, were able to locate al-Baghdadi, who died by suicide while holding two of his children. The situation was horrific, but Melania suggested a way to spin the complicated mission and draw attention away from al-Baghdadi murdering his kids. 

‘Soldier Secretary’ $29 on Amazon.com

“You should talk about the dog,” she allegedly told her husband. “Everyone loves dogs.” Conan, who was injured in the raid, was later praised by Donald Trump as a “wonderful” and “talented” pup, who even found himself at the White House in November 2019 to be honored for his bravery. “Conan is a tough cookie,” the former president said at the ceremony. “And nobody is going to mess with Conan.”

Before you go, click here for more Trump family tell-all books.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad