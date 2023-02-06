Heidi Klum Teased Fans With a Cheeky Video of the Black Lingerie Set She Plans To Wear for Valentine’s Day

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Heidi Klum Models Black Lingerie for Valentine's Day: Video
Are you already making Valentine’s Day plans for your significant other? Well, Heidi Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, is getting a lingerie fashion show that rivals the old-school Victoria’s Secret runway extravaganzas. The 49-year-old supermodel gave her fans a sneak peek at what the Tokio Hotel guitarist might enjoy for the upcoming romantic holiday. 

Dancing to the single, “Bizcochito” by Rosalía, Klum stepped from behind a curtain to reveal her first steamy outfit. It was a sheer black lingerie set that had straps hiked up over her gorgeous curves. She stepped in and out of the frame showing off a form-fitting bodysuit, a leopard-print bra, and a very feminine turquoise lace set — there were plenty of sexy options. She captioned her hypnotic post, “Have you picked your outfit for Valentines Day,” along with multiple heart emojis.

Klum and Kaulitz are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this month, and it sounds like the third time is the charm for the fashion icon. “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” she told E! News in August. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”

The dynamic duo continue to support each other on and off the red carpet. Klum was even seen at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards because Kaulitz is a part of the music industry. It seems like they’ve found a wonderful way to balance their professional lives while keep their home life hot and spicy. 

