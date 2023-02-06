Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rupert Everett & Prince Harry Have Gotten Into a Surprising Dispute Over the Royal’s Infamous Virginity Loss Story

Kristyn Burtt
One of the weirdest things to come from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is Rupert Everett’s claim that he knows more than the Duke of Sussex about losing his virginity. It’s a weird thing to hang his hat on, but the 63-year-old actor insists that the tale told in the book isn’t true.

“By the way. I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country,” Everett told The Telegraph. “I’m just putting it out there that I know.” While Prince Harry didn’t respond to such a strange comment, a close friend of Harry had something to say. “Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself,” they quipped. LOL.

Harry described his first sexual encounter in a much-covered chapter of his memoir. He wrote, “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me, unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Now, let’s add another crazy layer to this wild tale. The woman Harry lost his virginity has now publicly come forward. Not only does Sasha Walpole claim to be the woman involved in the pub tryst with Harry, but she also told The Mail on Sunday and The Sun on Sunday (via the Daily Beast) that she outed herself to stop the media from trying to figure out who she was. 

“I kept this a secret for 21 years. I did it because Harry was a friend, regardless of whether he’s a prince or not. I didn’t invite any of this attention, but I know the hunt would have kept going until people found me,” she explained. “I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub.” Well, it sounds like Everett is now tiptoeing out of the conversation because he was wrong. Walpole confirmed Harry’s story was accurate and she praised one particular part of his anatomy. “He had a peachy bum,” she summed up. Sometimes you just can’t make these stories up.

