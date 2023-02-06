Emily Ratajkowski Freed the Nipple in a Sheer All-Brown Ensemble That Proves She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet

From her new ‘do to daring photoshoots, 2023 is clearly becoming Emily Ratajkowski’s most confident year yet. To top it all off, she’s the latest star to free the nipple!

Ob Feb 4, the My Body author shared a seriously daring video of herself at the Marc Jacobs show to her Instagram with the caption, “I heard they freed the nip on Instagram so. Thanks @themarcjacobs @melzy917.”

You can see the video HERE!

In the video, we see Ratajkowski breaking all the rules as she twirls around in this all-brown ensemble composed of slacks, a super-sheer and curve-hugging top, along with a furry jacket. While the outfit is super cute (and we still can’t over her chic new bob haircut), we love the fact that she’s confidently freeing the nipple!

Speaking of her fans, did we mention that they’re losing it? One fan wrote, “Loving the new hair Emily, so beautiful 😍,” and another added, “😍😍😍❤️.”

From the daring free-the-nipple moment to her fierce new bob, Ratajkowski knows how to make sure all eyes stay on her!

In a previous interview with Vogue France, the supermodel said she adores celebrating herself with her fashion. “I feel like fashion can be a wonderful celebration of yourself! Choosing what you want to wear on a given day is such an empowering, exciting feeling,” she said. “I love playing dress-up and I think we should all remember that fashion shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It should be fun!”

