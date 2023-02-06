Tom Brady Is Kicking Off His New Retirement Era With a Very Rare Thirst-Trap Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Brady is starting a new chapter in his life — single and retired. That means he has the opportunity to explore new sides to himself that he’s showing off to his fans that they’ve never seen before — like thirst-trap snapshots. He isn’t exactly back on the dating market in his post-retirement era, but he is settling a bet with his Brandy Brand line of athleisure.

The original tweet happened back in June 2022 when he said he would pose in his underwear as the male models do in ads if the post got 40,000 likes. Well, it seems that he forgot about it until Brady Brand reminded him that there were 49,000 likes on the original tweet, “Hey @TomBrady we haven’t forgotten about this.” Yes, eight months later, the bet is resurrected — just in time for Super Bowl week (what a coincidence).

The retired NFL star was up for the challenge, though. He sat on the edge of his messy bed with a gorgeous view of the ocean and palm trees in the background. He wore nothing but a pair of tight boxer briefs as he took a mirror selfie. He wrote a note with the image to fellow retired athletes Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, “Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand.” Being the good spokesperson that he is, Brady also added another tweet to the thread, “You knew the plug was coming” while promoting the Brady Boxer Brief in Heather Crimson.

Of course, this picture generated a ton of responses with one user summing up what many people thought, “Thirst Trap Tom has a nice ring to it.” Another account added, “you launching the onlyfans next?” However, it might be the restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings that wins the day with their quip, “saucy.” Get ready because Brady’s retirement era is off to a roaring — and steamy — start.

