Paris Jackson Reminds Us She’s the Queen of Rocker Chic With This Edgy Silk Corset at the Grammy After-Party 

No matter the place, no matter the dress code, Michael Jackson’s superstar daughter Paris Jackson always understands the assignment. On Feb 5, Paris arrived in style at Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party at Milk Studios, wowing everyone with her newest rocker-chic, dreamy ensemble. See the photos below:

For the afterparty, Paris arrived in a look that redefined how sexy and cool the rocker-chic vibe can be. Along with a silk pearlescent corset top, she paired the look with a matching, oversized olive jacket and pants combination that really brought out her glowing skin tone. Along with that, she paired the look with delicate gold jewelry throughout and matching metallic pumps.

As for her makeup, the wilted singer decided to do a softer, smokey look, especially with her eyes. While she kept her brows manicured and on the straighter side, she decided to elongate her eye shape by adding eyeliner to the inner corners and smoking out the outer edges. Then, she warmed up her cheeks with a contour and peach blush, along with nude lipstick to top it off.

While Paris can rock any look she chooses, from bare-faced fairy vibes to grungey looks that we pin to our Pinterest boards, the singer said she has one style that’s a source of comfort for her. In a recent interview with Allure, she talked about what she personally gravitates towards. “’90s [beauty and fashion] is pretty comfortable for me. I like to stick with the darker colors, the earth tones,” she said.

However, she added that she doesn’t like to define her style all the time, saying, “I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing’s really mine; it’s just a melting pot of my favorites.”

