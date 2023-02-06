Kim Kardashian Is Leaning into Her Billionaire Era as She Reportedly Earned a Tidy Sum to Speak at Financial Conference

Critics often dismiss the business accomplishments that Kim Kardashian has achieved over the years, but the SKIMS founder is learning to lean into her billionaire status. She’s reportedly commanding top-dollar fees to speak at financial conferences.

Kim recently spoke at the iConnections Global Alts conference last Tuesday in Miami where she was reportedly paid around $1 million, according to Page Six. A second source disputed that claim and said it was “less than half a million” — either way, it’s a lot of money. So many people lined up to hear her speak that event coordinators had to open up more space for all of the attendees. “She received huge applause when she walked out onto the stage,” iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi told the media outlet. “It was standing room only in the room where she spoke, with people spilling into the hallway. We had even more people in overflow rooms where the video was streamed to accommodate the sell-out crowd.”

Kim was speaking about her new private-equity firm, SKKY Partners, which will focus on consumer goods in the lifestyle space. Biscardi was encouraged by the crowds there to see her, especially since event tickets cost $10,000. “I was happy to see so much support for a female fund manager in an industry dominated by men,” he added. The 42-year-old entrepreneur became the richest Kardashian sister in 2021 when took Kylie Jenner’s spot.

Two years ago, Forbes magazine estimated “that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW Beauty and Skims” — can you imagine what she’s worth now? Kim has worked hard to earn her place in the financial sector and it’s not an easy place to be because it’s often a space ruled by men.

