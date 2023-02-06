Alicia Silverstone Is Making a Strong Case for a Clueless Reboot by Recreating an Iconic Movie Scene for Super Bowl Ad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past few years, Alicia Silverstone has leaned in heavily toward the nostalgia her fans have for her beloved character, Cher Horowitz, and the movie that made her a superstar: Clueless. Now, 27 years later, she’s starring in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten that recreates the hilarious debate class scene — and reminding everyone that a movie reboot needs to be fast-tracked!

Wearing her iconic yellow plaid skirt, Silverstone steps in front of her fictional classmates (including designer Christian Siriano), to debate her rival, Amber, played by Elisa Donovan. She talks about the benefits of the cash rebate site while also reenacting other classic moments from the film, like her rotating closet, shopping on Rodeo Drive, and her less-than-stellar driving skills. After the 46-year-old actress states her case, Donovan chimes in, “Um, hello, do I even get a rebuttal?”

Fans get to see Silverstone utter “As If” just like it was 1995 all over again as Donavan threw up her hands in a “W” shape for “Whatever!” This commercial is proving that Cher, Amber, Dionne, and Josh need to make a comeback. What are they up to in 2023 (especially in a recession)? It doesn’t sound like Silverstone is opposed to it either because she appreciates the intergenerational love the film continues to receive.

Cher Costume Kit $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“I’m always amazed at the longevity of Clueless. It’s incredible that so many people love this film and not only continue to love it but continue to rediscover it,” she told Vogue in 2020. “I’m sure I don’t look the same but little kids will still come up to me asking. ‘Are you Cher?’ And I mean little, little, you know? How cute is it that they’ve discovered Clueless because their parents are showing it to them? So many moms who were my age when it came out are so excited to show it to their sons and daughters now.” As we said, time for a reboot!

Before you go, click here to see all the nostalgic hits getting movie and TV reboots.