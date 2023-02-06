Ben Affleck Brought Back His Viral Miserable Look at the Grammys & Twitter Is Having a Field Day

Whether you’re a fellow musician or a plus one to one of them, being invited to the Grammys and enjoying the best and brightest of music from the first row must be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Ben Affleck, who went as a plus one to wife and singer Jennifer Lopez, it looks like it’s not that much of a thrill after all.

Though Lopez and Affleck didn’t grace the red carpet together, the two have been spotted a few times during the show. And, as it seems, Affleck never seems totally happy when the camera pans to him.

In one moment, during Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton and Smokey Robinson’s standout performance, Lopez seemed to be rocking to the tune while the Gone Girl star stood still and looked quite miserable.

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

“Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023,” one user tweeted along with the clip.

Another user, who posted a clip of the couple in the audience, wrote, “however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looking miserable with J.Lo at the Grammy’s is giving me life. pic.twitter.com/hMdhLnQLst — Jacqueline (@jacquelinejoyn) February 6, 2023

Though we’ve related to Affleck many times over the years, including his countless Dunkin’ Donuts coffee runs, we’re finding him peak relatable here. After all, who’s never had to endure an event for their significant other?

